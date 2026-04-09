Gilgeous-Alexander (oblique) won't play in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Oklahoma City has a lock on the top spot in the Western Conference, so Gilgeous-Alexander will take the night off against Denver. With Ajay Mitchell (ankle), Alex Caruso (rest), Isaiah Joe (knee) and Cason Wallace (toe) also unavailable, Jared McCain and Nikola Topic should see more minutes, with at least one of them in line to enter the starting lineup.