Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) has been ruled out for Friday against the Trail Blazers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
After dropping 41 points in Wednesday's win against the Grizzlies, Gilgeous-Alexander won't play against the Trail Blazers on Friday. The Thunder will likely pivot to Alex Caruso to help shoulder the load in the backcourt with the superstar sitting out.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Another stellar performance•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Powers Thunder to victory•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Another efficient outing Friday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Solid showing in win Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Another big night in OT loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Dominant in win•