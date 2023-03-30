Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) won't take the floor Friday versus the Pacers.
Gilgeous-Alexander will miss out on his third consecutive tilt Friday as he continues to rest his left ankle. Isaiah Joe, Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins are candidates to see some additional run again, while SGA will shift his sights toward Sunday versus Phoenix for his next opportunity to suit up.
