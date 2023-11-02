Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20-plus points in four of his first five appearances of the season and has averaged 24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.6 steals in 34.2 minutes per game. However, he'll be forced to miss at least one matchup due to his knee issue. Cason Wallace, Josh Giddey and Vasilije Micic could see increased run Friday, while Gilgeous-Alexander's next opportunity to suit up will be Monday against Atlanta.