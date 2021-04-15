Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) is listed as out for Friday's game against Detroit.
It's still unclear whether Gilgeous-Alexander could potentially return this season. The team is not battling for the playoffs, so it wouldn't be a shock to see the team continue to sit the starting guard.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: To be reevaluated in mid-April•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Likely to miss several games•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out with plantar fasciitis•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Returns with 31 points in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Not on injury report•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out vs. Rockets•