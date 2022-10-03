Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) isn't with the team for Monday's preseason opener against the Nuggets, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a Grade 2 left MCL sprain during a workout in mid-September and remains sidelined. It's unclear when he'll return to action, but his absence may impact the start of the regular season.
