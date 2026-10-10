Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Atlanta, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder's regulars won't travel to Atlanta for Monday's game, but they are expected to suit up during the second half of their back-to-back set Tuesday, when they host Indiana. Gilgeous-Alexander produced 17 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a block across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 128-126 preseason loss to the Bucks.