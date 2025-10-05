Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein and Ajay Mitchell (ankle) will all take a seat for the first half of a back-to-back preseason set for the Thunder. SGA's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Dallas.
