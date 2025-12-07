Gilgeous-Alexander won't play Sunday against the Jazz due to left elbow bursitis.

This injury comes out of nowhere for the MVP. There's been no mention of this issue previously, and it's certainly possible the Thunder are simply looking to give him a maintenance day. More clarity can expected after the weekend, but for now, he can be considered questionable for Wednesday against the Suns. With Gilgeous-Alexander out, the Thunder could rely more on Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell.