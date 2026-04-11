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Gilgeous-Alexander (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns.

The Thunder are listing 10 players out for Sunday's regular-season finale, including Gilgeous-Alexander. However, the superstar should be good to go by the playoffs. Nikola Topic and Jared McCain should see significant minutes in the backcourt once again Sunday.

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