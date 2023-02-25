Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Kings, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with right ankle soreness and an abdominal strain. He'll miss a second straight contest due to the issues and doesn't have a specific return timetable yet. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in a rematch against the Kings. Isaiah Joe, who scored 28 points Friday, figures to remain in the starting lineup until Gilgeous-Alexander returns.