Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander sustained a Grade 2 left MCL sprain during a workout in mid-September and will remain out for another exhibition matchup Tuesday. Coach Mark Daigneault didn't reveal Gilgeous-Alexander's status for Thursday's preseason game against the Spurs but said that the point guard is traveling with the team and looking more like himself.