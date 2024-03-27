Gigeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets due to a right quadriceps contusion.
Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out the second leg of the Thunder's back-to-back Wednesday due to a right quadriceps injury he suffered against Utah. Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Gilgeous-Alexander's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Phoenix.
