Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams (ankle) were both absent for Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia and will remain sidelined for the second half of the Thunder's back-to-back set. It'll mark Gilgeous-Alexander's fourth absence over Oklahoma City's last five games due to a right quad bruise, and his next chance to suit up will come Friday in Indiana. Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams started Tuesday, but Isaiah Joe and Gordon Hayward also saw increased roles off the bench.