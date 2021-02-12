Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander will be forced to miss a second consecutive game due to a left knee sprain. With George Hill (thumb) and Theo Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) also both still sidelined, Hamidou Diallo and Luguentz Dort once again look primed for large workloads. Both Diallo and Luguentz played 38 or more minutes during Wednesday's overtime loss to the Lakers.