Gilgeous-Alexander closed Thursday's 104-102 win over the Celtics with 35 points (13-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes.

The reigning NBA MVP broke one of the league's seemingly unassailable records with the performance, scoring 20-plus points in an incredible 127th straight game -- breaking the mark of 126 set by Wilt Chamberlain over the 1961-62 and 1962-63 campaigns. Gilgeous-Alexander has been in top form since returning from an abdominal issue in late February, scoring 30 or more in four of his last six contests and averaging 31.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.0 boards, 1.8 steals, 1.3 threes and 1.2 blocks while shooting 55.5 percent from the floor.