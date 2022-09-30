Brown -- along with David Nwaba, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss -- was traded from the Rockets to the Thunder on Thursday in exchange for Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Maurice Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown was acquired by the Rockets from the Mavericks via trade in June, but he'll now join the Thunder as a depth piece ahead of the 2022-23 season. In 49 games with Dallas last season, Brown averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds across 12.8 minutes per contest.