Brown has been waived by the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

After being acquired on September 30th from the Rockets, the Thunder have decided to move on from Brown to open up roster spots for their other young pieces. Last season, Brown played a limited role with the Mavericks averaging only 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.