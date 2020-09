Adams delivered six points (3-9 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 0-0 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes of Monday's 104-100 defeat of Houston.

Adams tied his lowest scoring total of the series but managed to snag 14 rebounds in a second-straight game. In the six games against Houston, the 27-year-old has averaged a double-double with 10.2 points and 12.0 rebounds per contest. Game 7 is Wednesday night.