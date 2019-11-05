Thunder's Steven Adams: Active Tuesday
Adams (knee) is active for Tuesday's contest against Orlando, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams has missed the last two contests due to nursing a left knee bruise, but the center will reportedly return to the floor Tuesday. Adams will presumably start and see usual minutes against the Magic while Nerlens Noel and Mike Muscala help off the bench.
