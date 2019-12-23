Thunder's Steven Adams: Amasses monster double-double

Adams contributed 20 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 win over the Clippers.

Adams finished with season highs in rebounding and steals while logging his 10th double-double through 26 appearances. Nine of those have come in his last 14 appearances, and after a slow start to the campaign he's now on pace to surpass his career high of 29 double-doubles across 80 appearances in 2018-19.