Thunder's Steven Adams: Another double-double in loss
Adams netted 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in the Thunder's 117-113 loss to the Kings on Monday.
Adams provided a team-high number of rebounds on his way to his second straight double-double. The six-year veteran's shot attempts did take a bit of a dip with Russell Westbrook returning to the lineup after a six-game absence, but he's still put the ball up on at least 10 occasions in six consecutive games. Adams' combination of high-percentage shots, elite rebounding and solid rim protecting continue to keep his fantasy value strong across all formats.
