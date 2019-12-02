Thunder's Steven Adams: Another double-double

Adams totaled 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 win over the Pelicans.

Adams recorded a double-double in consecutive contests against the Pelicans, and in three of the last four games. Considering he has posted just four double-doubles through 16 appearances, it's safe to say Adams has raised his level of play over the last week.