Thunder's Steven Adams: Another double-double
Adams totaled 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 win over the Pelicans.
Adams recorded a double-double in consecutive contests against the Pelicans, and in three of the last four games. Considering he has posted just four double-doubles through 16 appearances, it's safe to say Adams has raised his level of play over the last week.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in 24 minutes•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Notches double-double•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores season-high 22 points•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Still affected by left knee injury•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Ready to roll•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Deemed questionable•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...