Thunder's Steven Adams: Another strong all-around effort Sunday

Adams produced 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 36 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Adams checked in second only to Russell Westbrook in scoring while posting his second consecutive double-double. The fifth-year big has also put up double-digit shot attempts in four of the last five games, an encouraging level of usage after he'd been in single digits over the nine games prior to that stretch. As long as Adams remains similarly involved, he'll continue providing above-average value across the stat sheet during the fantasy postseason.