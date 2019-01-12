Thunder's Steven Adams: Available Saturday
Adams (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Adams tweaked his ankle during the fourth quarter of Thursday's double-overtime loss to the Spurs. It appears the injury was not that serious, as he will be available Saturday. Barring any setbacks, look for the big man to take on his usual workload.
