Thunder's Steven Adams: Battling knee contusion

Adams asked to be removed during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Rockets due to a knee contusion, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Adams logged 27 minutes prior to his departure, posting six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist. Should the big man be forced to miss time beyond Monday, Nerlens Noel would seem the logical candidate to take on additional work.

