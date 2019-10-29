Thunder's Steven Adams: Battling knee contusion
Adams asked to be removed during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Rockets due to a knee contusion, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Adams logged 27 minutes prior to his departure, posting six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist. Should the big man be forced to miss time beyond Monday, Nerlens Noel would seem the logical candidate to take on additional work.
