Thunder's Steven Adams: Big double-double Friday
Adams had 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-98 loss to Denver.
Adams scored at least 20 points for the fourth consecutive game Friday, adding 14 rebounds and a full line in the 11-point loss. Adams is basically a top 50 player this season on the back of 16.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks. His 54.7 percent from the free-throw line continues to bring his value down but owners were likely prepared for that.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Efficient in Wednesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Drops 22 on Jazz•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in loss Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Collects 15 points Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Nearly perfect in win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Continues producing in victory•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...