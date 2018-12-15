Thunder's Steven Adams: Big double-double Friday

Adams had 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-98 loss to Denver.

Adams scored at least 20 points for the fourth consecutive game Friday, adding 14 rebounds and a full line in the 11-point loss. Adams is basically a top 50 player this season on the back of 16.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks. His 54.7 percent from the free-throw line continues to bring his value down but owners were likely prepared for that.