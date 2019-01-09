Thunder's Steven Adams: Big double-double in loss

Adams scored 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old continues to blossom in his sixth NBA campaign. Adams is averaging 16.2 points, 10.0 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals through 19 games since the beginning of December while shooting an outstanding 61.7 percent from the floor, and he ranks in the top 10 in the league in FG shooting at an even 60.0 percent. As long as Russell Westbrook and Paul George are commanding defensive attention on the outside, Adams should continue thriving down low.