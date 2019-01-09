Thunder's Steven Adams: Big double-double in loss
Adams scored 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Timberwolves.
The 25-year-old continues to blossom in his sixth NBA campaign. Adams is averaging 16.2 points, 10.0 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals through 19 games since the beginning of December while shooting an outstanding 61.7 percent from the floor, and he ranks in the top 10 in the league in FG shooting at an even 60.0 percent. As long as Russell Westbrook and Paul George are commanding defensive attention on the outside, Adams should continue thriving down low.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Snags 12 rebounds Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Stellar complementary performance•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid double-double in win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Records 14th double-double Saturday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Career-best rebounding total•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Big double-double Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.