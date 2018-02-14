Thunder's Steven Adams: Big double-double in Tuesday's loss

Adams scored 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Cavaliers.

He continues to pad a career-best double-double total, and Adams picked up his 21st of the year by pushing around Tristan Thompson under the basket en route to a season high in boards. Despite the Thunder's high-powered offseason additions, Adams' production has taken another step forward, and the 24-year-old center will play a key role for OKC down the stretch as the team jockeys for position in the Western Conference.