Thunder's Steven Adams: Blocks four shots in victory

Adams finished with 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, two steals, and one assist in 39 minutes during the 110-107 victory over Sacramento.

Adams strong season continued, collecting another double-double in the victory. He also tied his season-high of four blocked shots while remaining ultra efficient from the field. He has been arguably the Thunder's most consistent player this season and should be locked in for big minutes down the stretch with little to no threat to his minutes from anyone on the roster.