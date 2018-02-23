Thunder's Steven Adams: Blocks four shots in victory
Adams finished with 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, two steals, and one assist in 39 minutes during the 110-107 victory over Sacramento.
Adams strong season continued, collecting another double-double in the victory. He also tied his season-high of four blocked shots while remaining ultra efficient from the field. He has been arguably the Thunder's most consistent player this season and should be locked in for big minutes down the stretch with little to no threat to his minutes from anyone on the roster.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Big double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Underwhelms despite absence of star teammates•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Near double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in Tuesday's win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Swipes five steals in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...