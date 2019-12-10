Thunder's Steven Adams: Blocks four shots Monday

Adams finished with 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 28 minutes during Monday's 104-90 victory over the Jazz.

Adams bounced back after his last effort, recording a double-double Monday. After battling with a knee injury to begin the season, Adams is rolling right now. Over the course of the last two weeks, Adams has been the ninth-ranked player in standard formats. This is thanks, in large part, to the fact he is blocking two shots per game while also connecting on 75 percent of his free-throw attempts. Both of these numbers would seem unsustainable based on his career numbers and so this could be a nice sell-high moment.