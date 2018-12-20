Thunder's Steven Adams: Career-best rebounding total

Adams supplied 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 23 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes in the Thunder's 132-113 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

The big man was in top form in the high-scoring victory, taking advantage of the Kings' pedestrian 41.9 percent success rate from the field to haul in 14 boards on the defensive glass alone on a night when he established a new career high in rebounds. The 25-year-old has also now hit the 20-point mark in five of the last seven contests, and his Wednesday contributions pushed his monthly averages to 20.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals across 32.2 minutes over nine games.