Adams (knee) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Rockets, Erik Gee of SI.com reports.

Coach Billy Donovan suggested Sunday that Adams was "fine" after suffering a bruised right knee in the fourth quarter of the Thunder's Game 3 victory, an injury that kept the center sidelined for the overtime period. While Adams was resting, the Thunder used Danilo Gallinari as a small-ball center rather than Adams' top backup, Nerlens Noel. From a statistical standpoint, Adams hasn't been hindered much by playing against the smaller, faster Houston lineups, as he's averaging 10.3 points, 12.0 boards and 2.3 assists in 31.0 minutes per game over the first three contests of the series.