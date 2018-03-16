Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to play Friday
Adams (hip) will play during Friday's game against the Clippers, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but is apparently feeling improved after going through some activities ahead of Friday's game. There's no indication he'll be under any sort of minutes restriction.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Limited Thursday, uncertain for Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Out Tuesday vs. Hawks•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Won't return Monday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Will play, start Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...