Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to play Tuesday
Adams (calf) will play Tuesday against the Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Adams had previously been questionable due to a calf injury that cost him Sunday's game against the Suns. It's possible he's still dealing with some soreness, so Adams may not play a full complement of minutes.
