Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to play
Adams (back) will play during Tuesday's season opener against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Adams had been dealing with some back soreness, but it won't prevent him from taking the court. He'll presumably start. Last season, he averaged 13.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block across 32.7 minutes.
