Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to return Friday
Adams (calf) has been cleared to play Friday against the Spurs, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams missed the previous three games with a bruised right calf, but after going through parts of Thursday's practice, he's been cleared to return to his regular role. Expect Adams to re-enter the starting lineup, sending Dakari Johnson back to the bench.
