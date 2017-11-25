Thunder's Steven Adams: Collects double-double Friday
Adams scored 12 points (6-10 FG) to go with 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 37 minutes in Friday's 99-98 loss to Detroit.
Collecting his second consecutive double-double and fifth of the season, Adams collected 12 rebounds for the second straight game. Also, the center scored in the double-digits for the fourth consecutive game. Averaging a career-best 12.8 points and 8.4 rebounds, Adams is building a solid, all-around game playing in the low post.
