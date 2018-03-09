Thunder's Steven Adams: Collects double-double Thursday

Adams scored 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-5 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in 30 minutes during Thursday's 115-87 win against Phoenix.

In his last ten games, Adams is averaging 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds. Of those ten games, the center has scored in double figures in nine games as well as collected three double-doubles. Altogether, Adams is chipping in a solid amount of points and rebounds on a consistent basis this season, averaging 13.9 points and 9.1 points.