Thunder's Steven Adams: Comes close to double-double

Adams had 10 points (5-6 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 126-108 win over the Suns.

Adams has either had a double-double, or has come close to one, in each of his last six appearances. He isn't much of a scoring threat, but he provides enough in the paint to become relevant in most fantasy formats. He's averaging a career-high 9.6 rebounds per game while making 62.1 percent of his field goal attempts.