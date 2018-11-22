Thunder's Steven Adams: Continues producing in victory

Adams pitched in 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in the Thunder's 123-95 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

The big man continues to thrive all across the stat sheet, with Wednesday's effort qualifying as his third straight double-double. Adams has been effective on the defensive end as well in recent contests, as he's posted at least one steal in five straight games. Even with Russell Westbrook back in the lineup, Adams' production has encouragingly remained steady, and he's averaging career highs in points (15.9) and rebounds (10.4).