Thunder's Steven Adams: Contributes 18 points in 23 minutes

Adams totaled 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and four steals across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Raptors.

The big man continues to display a considerably improved offensive game, and he's now posted five straight double-digit scoring efforts and 12 over his last 13 games overall. Adams has managed to keep his trademark work on the glass up to par as well, as he's managed seven double-digit rebound tallies in December alone and is averaging a career-best 8.9 boards over 30 games.