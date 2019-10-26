Thunder's Steven Adams: Controls glass in loss
Adams scored seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding a game-high 14 rebounds, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 97-85 loss to the Wizards.
The Thunder could have used a little more offense from Adams, but the big man stuck to doing what he does best. With the team in full rebuild mode, the 26-year-old could be the next player traded if a contender decides they need help on the boards, but as long as Adams remains in OKC, he'll be looked to for some veteran leadership -- and more scoring, after averaging 13.9 points per game each of the last two seasons.
