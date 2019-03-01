Thunder's Steven Adams: Crashes glass in loss

Adams finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Adams produced a big double-double in Thursday's loss. The performance isn't surprising, as he's been an important piece of the Thunder's success this season, averaging career highs in points (14.7) and rebounds (9.4).