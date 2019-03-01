Thunder's Steven Adams: Crashes glass in win
Adams finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Adams produced a big double-double in Thursday's loss. The performance isn't surprising, as he's been an important piece of the Thunder's success this season, averaging career highs in points (14.7) and rebounds (9.4).
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Racks up thefts in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Reduced offensive production•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 13 points in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Will start Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Goes through full practice•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...