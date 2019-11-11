Thunder's Steven Adams: Deemed questionable
Adams (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Adams has missed three of the past six games with a left knee issue. His status for Tuesday's game should clear up closer to tip-off; if he's unable to play, Nerlens Noel would likely benefit again from increased run.
