Thunder's Steven Adams: Doesn't practice Thursday
Adams (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams was withheld from Thursday's session after sustaining a right knee bruise during Wednesday's loss to the Raptors. The big man is set to be reevaluated Friday, at which point his availability for the team's upcoming back-to-back set Friday/Saturday should clear up.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Leaves with knee bruise•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double vs. T-Wolves•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Logs 12 points, eight boards•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Snags 18 boards•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Efficient night from the field•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...