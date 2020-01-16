Play

Thunder's Steven Adams: Doesn't practice Thursday

Adams (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Adams was withheld from Thursday's session after sustaining a right knee bruise during Wednesday's loss to the Raptors. The big man is set to be reevaluated Friday, at which point his availability for the team's upcoming back-to-back set Friday/Saturday should clear up.

