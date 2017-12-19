Thunder's Steven Adams: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Adams (concussion) did not practice Tuesday and should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams has participated in light shooting and conditioning work as of Monday, but has yet to progress to full-contact activities, putting his status in question for Wednesday. More word on his availability for that contest and progression through the NBA's concussion protocol will likely become available after Wednesday's morning shootaround. If he misses the contest, Dakari Johnson would probably make another start.
