Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominant performance in victory
Adams finished with 22 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 139-127 victory over the Timberwolves.
Adams turned in his best performance of the season Friday as the Thunder defeated the Timberwolves in overtime. The fourth-quarter ended in chaos, rounded out by a full-court heave by Adams, finding Dennis Schroder for an open layup. After a very slow start to the season, Adams appears to be getting over his knee concerns. Over the past two weeks, Adams is the 19th ranked player. It could be a nice sell-high moment for Adams, although you are unlikely to get a top-50 player back in return.
