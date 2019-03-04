Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates boards in comeback win

Adams collected 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-6 FT), 22 rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in the Thunder's 99-95 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Adams dominated on the glass throughout the contest and came just one rebound short of his career high. The veteran big man hauled in 12 of his boards in the first half, and he's now generated three straight double-doubles and six consecutive double-digit scoring efforts overall. Adams hasn't really seen a bump in usage with Paul George (shoulder) out the last three games, but his typical levels of production keep his value steady across all formats.